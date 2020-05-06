Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

D traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 2,964,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

