Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by South State Corp

South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,350. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

