Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DNB Markets downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 547,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.