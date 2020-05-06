Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 51,535.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

