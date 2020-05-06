Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,833,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

