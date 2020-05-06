eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $68,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

