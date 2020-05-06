EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Hits $36,679.14

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,679.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

