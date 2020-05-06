Electra (ECA) Market Cap Hits $3.85 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Electra has a market cap of $3.85 million and $2,667.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,539,095,336 coins and its circulating supply is 28,671,938,783 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

