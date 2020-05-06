EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million.

NPO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,697. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $909.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.