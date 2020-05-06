Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.76% of Envestnet worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

