Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 6th (ACGBY, AIG, AQB, ATHX, BCRX, BDRFY, BOSSY, CHNG, CMI, CS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 6th:

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides various corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers and carry out treasury operations. The Banks services include RMB and foreign currency deposit, loan, international and domestic settlement, bill discount, currency trading, bank guarantee, and treasury bill underwriting. It also offers agro-related personal and corporate banking services, and electronic banking services consisting of Internet, telephone, mobile, and self-service banking services, as well as e-commerce systems. Agricultural Bank of China Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at National Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Dawson James. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Liberbank (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $625.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

