Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 6th (BBW, CARS, CBFV, CC, CIM, CRAWA, CRD.B, CTBI, DKNG, DLHC)

Equities Research Analysts' upgrades for Wednesday, May 6th:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

