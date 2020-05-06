Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,736,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

