Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,527 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Illumina stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.04. The company had a trading volume of 563,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,294. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,535,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,638 shares of company stock worth $5,561,622 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

