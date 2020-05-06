ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 132,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.