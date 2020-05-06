EVN’s (PLFRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

EVN (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $$22.34 during midday trading on Wednesday.

About EVN

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company operates through Sales & Service LAND, Operations LAND, and SEA segments. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, access platforms, hook and skiploaders, railway systems, bridge inspection units, tail lifts, passenger lifts, truck mounted forklifts, crawler cranes, marine cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, mobile cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, lifesaving equipment, rope access products, and factory mounted solutions, as well as related services.

