Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

