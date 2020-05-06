Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.30. 237,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,480,662. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.