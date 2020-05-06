Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 767,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

