Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.21 ($14.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

