First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

