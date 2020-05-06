First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after purchasing an additional 186,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 25,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

