FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,157 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,438,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a 200-day moving average of $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.52.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

