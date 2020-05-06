Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.21 million.Fortinet also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.46. 1,751,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,738. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.17.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

