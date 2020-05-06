Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.56 ($62.28).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.80 ($46.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,186,294 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

