FY2021 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Decreased by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PE. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,572,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

