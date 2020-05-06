FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

