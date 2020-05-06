Gabalex Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,448,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.65). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

