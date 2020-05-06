Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 7.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,726,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.