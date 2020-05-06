Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $33.45 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 11.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

