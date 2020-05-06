Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto makes up about 4.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $222,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 285,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.