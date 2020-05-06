Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.68.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.14. The company had a trading volume of 250,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,906. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$28.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

