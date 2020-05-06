Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.68.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.14. The company had a trading volume of 250,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

