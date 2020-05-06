Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.68.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.14. 250,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,906. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

