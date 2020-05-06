GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0056

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $99,950.27 and approximately $32.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 75.5% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,992.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.02299351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.02721858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00521202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00669505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00079581 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00487430 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

