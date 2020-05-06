Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 20,827 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 6.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.39. 2,374,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.58. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.