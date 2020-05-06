Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 36,842 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,842 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 5.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,749 shares of company stock valued at $64,510,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

