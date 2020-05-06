Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,318.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,412. The firm has a market cap of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

