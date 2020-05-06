Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 61,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Wednesday.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

