Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHKLY remained flat at $$101.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Sinotruk has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), light duty trucks, buses, and related parts in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

