Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $700.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $636.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

REGN stock traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

