Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 3,914 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,991,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,575,892. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

