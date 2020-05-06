Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

