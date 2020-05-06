Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,911,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,670,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,692,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 828,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 16,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74.

