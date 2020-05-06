Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.92. 77,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

