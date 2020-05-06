Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. 261,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,394. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.73 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

