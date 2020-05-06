Good Life Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.71. 258,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

