Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,194. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.47. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

