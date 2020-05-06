Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,462. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

