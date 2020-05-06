Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,341 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

